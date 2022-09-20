HomeAM Clique

Black Twitter Is In A Frenzy Over USC Dance Team

Source: ClassicStock / Getty

A Black student at the University of Southern California (USC) – Predominantly White Institution – posted a video showing that she formed an all black majorette team. While we celebrate the black excellence that is being shown in the video, Black Twitter has had something else to say about it.

Most of the tweets and comments are questioning, “why didn’t the young lady attend an HBCU, instead of forming the culture at a PWI?” Others are in support of the young Queen for forming the group and highlighting the talents of other black women that are also attending USC.

The dance moves are a direct reflection to a lot of HBCUs such as: Jackson State, Bowie State, Grambling State and more. Alongside moves that have also been highlighted by The Dancing Dolls which has been shared on Lifetime.

Are you in support or do you dislike the support this young lady is receiving for forming this group at USC?

