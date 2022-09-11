92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a short, sweet video of how her daughter, Kaavia James’, hair gets styled and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Taking to the platform, the actress shared the adorable video that started off with little Kaavia getting all of her Flawless by Gabrielle Union products ready to use on her natural coils. After setting up all the products on the counter, Kaavia then showed off all of her mother’s products, calling them “everything’s mommy’s”

The adorable toddler then explained how she wanted her hair, explaining that she wanted a few ponytails going “this way and that way.” Kaavia’s in home hair stylist, Chantel, then helped the adorable little girl get her hair together by using the Flawless products on her hair and used the curl fresher and defining curl cream. She then used the edge control to slick her edges down before showing off the finished product and modeling her finished ponytails to perfection.

“2 ponies brought to you by @flawlessbygu & Kaavia James,” she captioned the sweet video. Check it out below.

How adorable is Kaavia?! We’re loving this finished ‘do and can’t wait to cop Gabrielle’s Flawless hair care line!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Shows How She Styles Daughter Kaavia’s Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com