John Wall Contemplated Suicide While Injured

To the public eye John Wall is a star shooting guard in the NBA, has made millions of dollars and has the world in his hands. However, John is starting to speak out about his mental health struggles during his injury and trade from the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

Injuries are one thing. But imagine tearing your achilles and losing close family members at the same time. According to Clutch Sports, “I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”

Wall credits his support system and his therapist for being able to be in a better place today. Wall also stated, “To me, to be back on top where I want to be and see the fans still wanting me to play, having support from my hometown, their support period means a lot… in a time where I had to go find a therapist. A lot of people think ‘I don’t need help, I can get through it anytime,’ but you gotta find what is best for you and I did that.”

John Wall was recently traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Houston Rockets. His first season with the team starts in the Winter of 2022.