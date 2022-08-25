Diva’s Daily Dirt: Who’s The King of R&B & Moneybagg Joe Forgives $10,000 In Student Loans

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Usher Doesn’t Mind Being Called The ‘King of R&B’

Usher is claiming the throne! With all of the recent debates about the state of R&B music, Usher is letting it be known that if you call him that, he will carry the crown. “If you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it. I’ma tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time,”he said on a Bevy Smith interview on SiriusXM’s Bevelations. He went on to acknowledge those who paved the way for him, including Michael Jackson, James Brown, Ronald Isley, Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergass, Prince, and Marvin Gaye. Usher understands the weight of the crown.

“You wanna give me that crown, you tell me who gon’ do it better. I am because I was given a gift, a gift that came from God that says don’t you ever forget, ’cause I don’t. When you hear my voice, you hear their voice.”

The 28 year R&B veteran made it clear that he’s put in the work to earn the title. “If anything, you wanna give me my crown, I’m the last of my time,” he continued. “I’ve been working to the point where I do own that and I do deserve that. And I ain’t gon’ ask for it no more. You gon’ give it because I done worked for it.”

When it came to his response on Diddy’s latest controversial statement, the ‘Confessions’ singer had this to say, “R&B is timeless. It ain’t gonna go away,” he said. “So when I do hear people, even like Puff saying R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me. It sounds crazy. You know, especially knowing he was a pioneer in understanding and beneficiary of it.”

“The source that is R&B created the breath of life that was breathed into hip-hop. It wouldn’t be. There would be no hip-hop if there were not R&B, so it’s blasphemous to hear people say anything, especially hip-hop cats, to say anything about R&B.”

Have you checked out Usher’s latest Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM? It runs through next July!

Eminem & Snoop Dogg to Have Metaverse-Inspired Performance at VMA’s

The VMA’s are live this Sunday and they are bringing out the OG’s! Eminem and Snoop Dogg are set to perform for the first time in over 20 years at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in a metaverse inspired performance. The iconic rappers will take the stage to perform their latest collaboration, ‘From the D 2 The LBC.’

Let’s be clear that this performance is a collaboration with Yuba Labs and based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is being developed as an online multiplayer game.

“From the D 2 The LBC,” Eminem and Snoop’s first collaboration in over 20 years, is nominated for Best Hip-Hop at the VMAs. The song appears on Em’s second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2.

The VMAs will air live on Sunday, Aug. 28 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Anitta, Blackpink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Nicki Minaj were previously announced as performers.

Quick Facts about Student Loan Forgiveness

On Aug. 24, Joe Biden announced that his administration would forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000.For recipients of the Federal Pell Grant who meet certain income requirements, debt forgiveness of $20,000 would be possible.

via GIPHY

Biden also said he extended the student loan pause for a “final time” through Dec. 31, 2022. So what does this announcement mean for you? Here are some quick facts: Borrowers are eligible for student loan forgiveness if their income is less than $125,000 for individuals, and less than $250,000 for married couples or heads of households, according to a White House fact sheet and the U.S Department of Education. If a person’s income in either the 2020 or 2021 tax years was below these income caps, they are eligible for debt forgiveness, senior officials with the Biden administration said.

Will you automatically receive student loan forgiveness? Well, nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible to receive automatic forgiveness because the Department of Education has relevant income data.

But the Department of Education likely doesn’t have income data for millions of other borrowers since they haven’t been required to update it during the student loan payment pause, according to Shafroth and Jessica Thompson, vice president at the Institute for College Access and Success.

If the department doesn’t have your income data, you can complete an application that the Biden administration will launch in the next coming weeks. The application will be available before the loan payment pause ends on Dec. 31.

Anyone who would like to be notified when the application is open can sign up on the Department of Education’s website.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Who’s The King of R&B & Moneybagg Joe Forgives $10,000 In Student Loans was originally published on blackamericaweb.com