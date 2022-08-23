Letoya Luckett Praises Beyonce’s Work Ethic

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Former Destiny’s Child member Letoya Luckett sat down with Tank and J Valentine on the RnB Money podcast. She spoke up about Beyonce’s work ethic and how it never surprised by her “ICON” status.

The singer stated, “while we were out playing around or going to the movies, Bey would be in the car writing songs and working on the craft.” She also stated, “I knew then she was different. Like being around it made you feel guilty if weren’t working the same way.”

Luckett released two studio albums as one of the original members of the legendary group Destiny’s Child in 1998. Since she has been featured in reality television and proceeded with her own solo career.