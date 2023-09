Hurricane Lee Rapidly Intensifies: Will The East Coast be Impacted?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Hurricane Lee has rapidly intensified and grabbed the attention of forecasters and social media this week as the storm moves west across the Atlantic.

Although looking at the map shows a major hurricane with a forecast path pointed directly at the East Coast of the United States, as of Thursday night on Sept. 8, that scenario isn’t as likely but meteorologists are keeping close watch.

At this time, here’s what we know about the hurricane.

