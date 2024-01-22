Listen Live
Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors: Best in Black Fashion Moments on the Purple Carpet

Published on January 22, 2024

2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Honorees

This weekend, we celebrated the Best in Black at the Urban One Honors, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives!

TV One presented the 6th annual show and gave well-deserved flowers to a distinguished lineup of honorees including: Mary J. Blige (Entertainment Icon), Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact), Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend), and Chlöe (Generation Next).

It was the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence… the show just for US!

The star-studded event also featured special guest performances and presentations from Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Carl Thomas, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Ralph Carter of GOOD TIMES, Michelle Williams, Erica Campbell, Roland Martin, and even a R&B Divas reunion with KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert!

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite purple carpet arrivals! The BEST in Black Hollywood showed up and showed out.

Stay tuned for exclusive interviews and more special moments during TV One Live from the Urban One Honors Carpet sponsored by Venus, hosted by LeToya Luckett and Reginae Carter. Catch the digital-exclusive show ahead of the Urban One Honors premiere Sunday, February 25th 8/7c only on TV One!

Urban One Honors: Best in Black Fashion Moments on the Purple Carpet  was originally published on tvone.tv

1. Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick Source:Getty

Dionne Warwick was presented with the Lifetime Achivement Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy

2. Frankie Beverly

Frankie Beverly Source:Getty

Frankie Beverly was presented with the Living Legend Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy

3. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

 Mary J. Blige was presented with the Entertainment Icon Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy

4. Donald Lawrence

Donald Lawrence Source:Getty

Donald Lawrence was presented with the Inspirational Impact Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy

5. Chlöe

Chlöe Source:Getty

Chlöe Bailey was presented with the Generation Next Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy

6. Michelle Rice

Michelle Rice Source:Getty

TV One and CLEO TV President Michelle Rice leads the network’s 20th anniversary celebration

7. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens & Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens & Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins Source:Getty

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens presented Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins with the Phoenix Award on the 2024 Urban One Honors:Best in Black Carpet

8. LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served as Host of TV One Live from Urban One Honors Carpet

9. Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter Source:Getty

Reginae Carter served as Co-Host of TV One Live from Urban One Honors Carpet

10. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Source:Getty

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe served as Host of the Urban One Honors Best in Black Lounge

11. Yandy Smith-Harris

Yandy Smith-Harris Source:Getty

Yandy Smith served as Host of TV One’s Gold Lounge inside the Urban One Honors Carpet experience

12. Brownstone

Brownstone Source:Getty

Arin Jackson, Nicci Gilbert (performer) and Teisha Brown of Brownstone arrive at 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca-Cola Roxy

13. Good Times 50: Still Golden

Good Times 50: Still Golden Source:Getty

Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter from GOOD TIMES arrive at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic show.

14. Summer Walker (Performer)

Summer Walker (Performer) Source:Getty

Summer Walker arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

15. Teyana Taylor (Presenter)

Teyana Taylor (Presenter) Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

16. Erica Campbell (Presenter)

Erica Campbell (Presenter) Source:Getty

Erica Campbell arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

17. Angie Stone (Performer)

Angie Stone (Performer) Source:Getty

Angie Stone attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

18. Chanté Moore (Performer)

Chanté Moore (Performer) Source:Getty

Chanté Moore arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

19. Roland Martin (Presenter)

Roland Martin (Presenter) Source:Getty

Roland Martin arrives at the 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

20. Kem (Presenter)

Kem (Presenter) Source:Getty

Kem attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

21. WanMor (Presenters)

WanMor (Presenters) Source:Getty

Tyvas, Rocco, Big Boy and Chulo of WanMor arrive at 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

22. Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton Source:Getty

Misa Hylton attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

23. Mona Scott-Young

Mona Scott-Young Source:Getty

Mona Scott-Young attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

24. Toya Johnson-Rushing

Toya Johnson-Rushing Source:Getty

Toya Johnson-Rushing arrives at The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

25. Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo Source:Getty

Wendy Osefo attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

26. Muni Long

Muni Long Source:Getty

Muni Long attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

27. Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole Hayes

Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole Hayes Source:Getty

Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole Hayes arrive at 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

28. 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black – Arrivals

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals Source:Getty

Woody McClain attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy

