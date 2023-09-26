“That’s What She Said”: The Office Reportedly Set For Reboot, Social Media Has Mixed Reactions

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A decade since its last episode on NBC, The Office is reportedly returning to television.

The mockumentary-style show featured the life and times of the fictitious paper company Dunder Mifflin set in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Like working in any office, it was filled with drama, frenemies, inappropriate romances, and a slew of WTF moments. Atop all the happenings was a wholly incompetent yet hilarious boss, Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.

According to Puck News, original showrunner Greg Daniels says it’s official that the show’s back for a reboot.

Not much else is known of the show, but it was merely one of the several mentioned that will finally get the green light now that the writer’s strike ended thanks to the WGA reaching a tentative deal with Hollywood studios after over three months on hold.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance. Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal,” wrote Puck’s Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel.

News of a reboot has been floating around for years, and Daniels has long been willing to get the gang back together. He even told Collider in 2022 that a reboot of the show might take a page out of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s book and feature fresh faces.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” he said. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

Hopefully, in the new show, we still get an update on everyone’s favorite Assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrute’s beet farm, Michael Scott’s hopeless romantic journey to follow Holly, and an episode dedicated to The Dundies.

See how social media is feeling about The Office’s comeback below.

