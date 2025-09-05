Listen Live
Tabitha Brown Attacked Over Giving Solid Career Advice

Published on September 5, 2025

Tabitha Brown is currently the target of social media users committed to misunderstanding what most would consider sound career advice. Fans online are responding to a new video in which Tabitha Btown suggests that those who are building their prospective businesses to hold down a regular job to fund their dream gig.

 

On September 2, Tabitha Brown shared a message to her followers that while en route to establishing a career path of your dreams that having a job that provides a basis of stability is a wise move. Apparently, the advice from Brown had some folks feeling a bit raw despite how solid the suggestion was, with some ignoring some of the popular creative’s own testimony of working hard to get where she is today.

Granted, some critics of Brown have nitpicked her image, accent, and various wares that she sells as she continues her climb. However, she seemingly hasn’t used her fame to put others down, seeking only to motivate others with her hopeful messages. There is also Brown’s alignment with Target, which has largely been shunned by the Black community, and Brown’s ill-timed message that her supporters continue to purchase products sold by the retailer.

As it stands, any hopeful creative should heed Tabitha Brown’s advice and hear it from the perspective of someone who worked to get there, not judge her by the current level of success she enjoys.

On X, the reactions to Brown’s advice cropped up, and we’ve got a few listed below.

Photo: Getty

Tabitha Brown Attacked Over Giving Solid Career Advice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

