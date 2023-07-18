Steph Curry Reveals Plans to Possibly Play In The Olympics For 1st Time During 2024 Paris Games, Twitter Reacts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

But the one thing he hasn’t been able to brag about is an Olympic Gold Medal. In fact, the Golden State sharpshooter has never even played for Team USA. He didn’t compete in the 2020 Tokyo Games and withdrew from consideration in 2016’s Rio de Janeiro Games because of pestering ankle and knee injuries.

In a recent conversation with Malika Andrews On NBA Today, Steph acknowledged that he hasn’t been able to rep for his country on the hardwood but looks to maybe change that in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, especially since the squad with be helmed by Steve Kerr, his Golden State Warriors coach.

“That’s the one piece of the resume [Steve Kerr] always likes to joke that I don’t have, so he’s already recruiting for next summer. I’m rooting the guys on in the world cup this year; I know they will represent the USA well and take home gold. I have no idea what next summer looks like, and it’s obviously an extra bonus that Coach Kerr is leading that charge. I’d love to play for him any day of the week, so we’ll see how it goes come summer 2024.”

Curry would likely be teamed up with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and many others that would hopefully be able to put them over the edge as many European talents like Nikola Jokić and Luka Doncic will be competing for their home countries.

In other Curry news, he once again proved his elite athleticism over the weekend when he made a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Nevada. He’d go on to win the tourney and spoke about the historic shot afterward.

“That was wild. It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in,” Curry told ESPN. “I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

