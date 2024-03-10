Listen Live

South Carolina Gamecocks Defeat LSU Tigers In Wild Women’s SEC Championship Game

Published on March 10, 2024

LSU v South Carolina

The NCAA Women’s SEC Tournament ended in wild fashion as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 LSU Tigers took the court in a testy game packed with highlights. In the end, South Carolina, coached by basketball legend Dawn Staley, defeated LSU, although the contest took rough turns throughout.

The Gamecocks came into the contest with an undefeated record against the Tigers, led by head coach Kim Mulkey, with the players leaving it all on the floor in a classic test of will. Gamecocks got a big boost from their bench, with freshman guard Milaysia Fulwiley leading all scorers and dropping four out of five three-pointers. Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers in scoring with 19, and Angel Reese contributed 15. Hailey Van Lith and Flau’jae Johnson scored 14 and 13 respectively in a balanced game for the Tigers.

Tensions were high at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. as the nationally-televised game caught the attention of basketball fans who noticed Reese getting into it with Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso and was seen on screen pulling the player’s hair. Johnson and Cardoso also tussled with Cardoso shoving Johnson hard to the floor and Johnson’s brother attempting to protect his sister.

In the wake of the game, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take their SEC Championship win into the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. At the same time, the LSU Tigers are prepared to regroup and make another run at the title.

While other division championships are going on, everyone on X is talking about SC vs LSU. We’ve got all the reactions below.

