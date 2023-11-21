92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Thanksgiving may be celebrated inside the home and not at some fancy venue, but that doesn’t mean your outfit should suffer. The holidays are centered around family gatherings, gratefulness, and good times. Therefore, it’s only fitting to celebrate this Thanksgiving with appropriate fashions.

Thanksgiving fashion is about striking the perfect balance between being cute and comfortable. Most will be sitting in the kitchen or living room on this day, so while there’s no need to wear a formal gown to the turkey festivities, this occasion still calls for a certain fab.

Thanks to social media, your Thanksgiving look doesn’t just stay in your living room, it’s put on display giving you another strong reason to bring a slay.

Thanksgiving Outfit Slay

According to personal shopper Elisabeth Kassab, “you almost want to match what is on the table,” she told Glamour. “So a lot of burnt oranges, browns, reds, burgundy, beige, and tan. These colors are so cozy and warm, which is exactly how you want to feel on Thanksgiving.”

Depending on whether you’re going to your significant other’s parents’ house or your grandmother’s cozy abode, there are levels to serving on Thanksgiving. In most situations, a cute leisure outfit will do the trick, but sometimes, you must bring out the looks that will have the family talking.

So, in case you need help with what Thanksgiving outfit to wear to the living room, here are eight that will have you sitting pretty, literally. Get into them below!

DON’T MISS…

10 Influencer-Approved Looks For Your Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration

Tia Mowry Dishes On Affordable Holiday Hosting Ideas, Holiday Favs, And More

Living Room Flexing: 5 Outfit Ideas For Thanksgiving Day

Sitting Pretty: 8 Perfect Thanksgiving Looks For A Living Room Slay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com