Rihanna Tops Our List Of Celebrity All-White Fashion Looks. See Who Else Is Included.

Are you planning on wearing white before (or after) Labor Day? If so, here is a list of white celebrity looks to inspire your upcoming outfits.

When it comes to fashion, there are no rules. But one that tends to be discussed is whether or not white should be worn after Labor Day.

So where did it come from – and as fashion slayers, should we still care?

A short dig into history shows a few schools of thought regarding the fashion etiquette suggestion. Many of the theories point to class and status.

According to Marie Claire, old-money elitists created the rule to elevate and separate themselves from the new wealthy class. Old-money elites made the rule an imperative during seasonal changes to make themselves stand out from the upcoming generations. Those who initially knew of and followed the suggestion were considered elites, while others who didn’t were not.

Jezebel also finds a connection between white clothing and status. “White clothing, because of the maintenance it requires and the high likelihood that it will become ruined, has often been associated with status throughout Western history,” Jezebel previously discovered.

Other theories point to national changes when U.S. Congress made Labor Day a federal holiday. After this declaration, the early September holiday started to signify the end of summer and a wardrobe transition. Lighter, white summer clothes, usually worn on vacation, were to be put away and replaced by darker pieces for the workplace and cooler months.

The White Party Slay

Further, summer white party celebrations have also played a role in the proliferation of the rule. And Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs has made “white parties” and the Black community synonymous. Each year, during the end of summer, communities get together through family vacations, boat rides, club events, Hampton’s get-togethers, and more to rock the uninterrupted color for one last time.

Whether you follow the “no white after Labor Day” rule or not, the end of summer is the perfect time to don your flyest monochromatic white outfit. With less than ten days until the holiday, we’ve compiled our top celebrity all-white looks for inspiration.

From Rihanna’s avant-garde moment at the Met Gala to Keke Palmer’s grown woman Sergio Hudson look, you will find a favorite in our list.

