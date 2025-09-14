Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments From The 2025 Emmys

The 2025 Emmys aired tonight with a red carpet that gave drama, sparkle, and all the star power we love. Our favorite celebrities showed up ready with their style A-game. Outside the event turned into a full runway moment, and the fits kept coming.

This year’s ceremony, held in Los Angeles, was all about honoring television’s biggest names and performances. But even before the first award was announced, the fashion had the internet buzzing.

The red carpet was full of bold color, sequins, and classic glamour. So let’s get into the details.

2025 Emmys: Angela Bassett Sparkles In A Classic Sequin Gown

Let’s start with the queen herself, Angela Bassett. The 911 actress and icon stepped out in a strapless, sequin-covered Yara Shoemaker gown that shimmered like liquid diamonds under the lights. Angela looked amazing.

Her gown was a masterclass in timeless sophistication. The silhouette hugged her frame, and with her sleek waves and glowing skin, Angela reminded us (again) why she is always the moment on any carpet. For accessories, she roked Lagos jewelry, Alexandre Birman shoes, and a Judith Leiber bag.

2025 Emmys: Phaedra Parks Oozes Hollywood Glamour & Marilyn Monroe

Then came Phaedra Parks, serving full bombshell glam. The RHOA and DWS starlet wore a strapless, curve-hugging champagne gown covered in sparkling crystals. The subtle sweetheart neckline and corset-style seams sculpted her waist, while the sleek column silhouette showed off her hourglass figure.

Phaedra finished the look with diamond drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and platinum blonde, side-parted Marilyn waves. With smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip, she delivered pure old Hollywood energy with a modern shine.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Gave What It Needed to Give

But Phaedra and Angela weren’t the only stars with top looks. See our gallery of memorable red carpet moments below. Look out for Colman Domingo, Zuri Hall, Gayle King, Bresha Webb, and more.

1. Gayle King Source:Getty Gayle King brought bold, beautiful color to the 2025 Emmys. She was the main character! The morning show anchor lit up the carpet in a flowing, pleated orange cape dress. The color pops on her melanin, creating a natural glow, and the movement of the piece is overall regal. 2. Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph is another star who chose royal blue as her color. Showing off her gorgeous melanin skin, the actress and all around icon looked fabulous in a draped, one shoulder cobalt blue gown. Her hair and makeup brought classic glamour girl vibes and she accessorized with Canary Diamond Tear Drop Earrings by Baronessa Fine Jewelry. 3. Zuri Hall Source:Getty Zuri Hall posed on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards hours ago and the girlies are still talking about it. Zuri looked absolutely stunning in a metallic burgundy Elio Abou Fayssal architectural gown that felt futuristic yet red-carpet ready. Talk about DRAMA! 4. Garcelle Beauvais Source:Getty Garcelle Beauvais gave the girls BAWDY at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The former RHOBH star wore a sleek, sculpted Valdrin Sahiti black gown that played with texture and hugged her like a glove. Her hair and makeup added to the sleekness – 10 out of 10! 5. Colman Domingo Source:Getty Colman Domingo never misses – and this looks shows why. The actor once again proved why formal menswear doesn’t have to be boring, rocking a powder-blue jacket with fringe detailing, paired with chocolate trousers. 6. Quinta Brunson Source:Getty Quinta Brunson stayed chic at the Emmys. The producer-actress-comedian poses in a black cutout gown with jeweled straps from Louis Vuitton. And that pixie cut with the swoops? It’s Betty Boop-inspired perfection. 7. Bresha Webb Source:Getty Bresha Webb returns to the red carpet – after a brief hiatus after giving birth to her first child – and looks amazing. The actress stunned in an electric sapphire gown with a sculpted neckline and crown-worthy headpiece. 8. Janelle James Source:Getty Janelle James kept it regal and classic at the 2025 Emmys. Wearing the fall color of the season, the Abbott Elementary star slayed in a burgundy beaded halter gown that showed off her curves with sparkle and sophistication.