The stars fashionably gathered in Los Angeles to party with a purpose at the Baby2Baby annual gala. The popular event brought out the most stylish Hollywood celebrities as they supported the organization’s mission while draping in their finest threads.
Baby2Baby is a nonprofit that services underprivileged children across the country. The organization provides essential resources like diapers, clothing, and other necessities children deserve. Each year, Baby2Baby aims to serve 1 million children in the United States, and their annual gala helps them to achieve their goals.
“The two of us started Baby2Baby twelve years ago from listening. We wanted to solve a problem in the area of child poverty, and rather than assuming or presuming or guessing what that was, we went and spoke to organizations on the ground doing the work, and we asked them,” Sawyer Patricof, Co-CEO of Baby2Baby, told Vogue. This year, they focused on the Maui Wildfires, sending 600,000 items to Hawaii.
Hottest Looks At The Baby2Baby Gala
This year’s event honored Salma Hayek Pinault and spotlighted Snoop Dogg as the entertainment. It also featured a silent auction that offered a Paris Fashion Week Trip with Chanel and an elaborate dinner by famed chefs. Notables like Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Normani, and more blessed the fete with their chic presence, and we’ve got the scoop on their looks.
From Dolce & Gabbana to Balenciaga, get into the hottest red carpet looks at this year’s Baby2Baby gala.
DON’T MISS…
Red Carpet Rundown: Inside The BoF 500 Gala
14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer
Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The Baby2Baby Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lori HarveySource:Kendall Peoples/Radio One
Lori Harvey served body in a custom DEFAÏENCE sheer number by Nicola Bacchilega. The socialite wore her hair in loose curls to complement her strapless dress.
2. NormaniSource:Getty
Normani did not play at the Baby2Baby gala in a stunning bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana gown. She adorned her outfit with black opera-length gloves and a soft updo.
3. Kim KardashianSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian wore a lace Balenciaga FW23 RTW look, pairing it with beige heels and a black bow belt. Her hair was long and straight, complemented by a soft glam makeup look.
4. Jeannie Mai JenkinsSource:Getty
Jeannie Mai Jenkins was red hot in this mermaid-style Kyha Studios gown. She rocked this gorgeous frock with bold gold earrings and a sleek updo.
5. Elaine WelterothSource:Kendall Peoples/Radio One
Elaine Welteroth stole the show in a two-piece black set with a strapless crop top (featuring a sweetheart neckline) and a high-waist full skirt. She topped her fabulous look off with a diamond choker and diamond drop earrings.
6. Savannah JamesSource:Getty
Savannah James kept it simple and chic in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress that she sported with sheer opera-length gloves and a mini purse. She accessorized her look with diamond jewelry.
7. Ayesha CurrySource:Getty
Ayesha Curry looked beautiful in an Alberta Ferretti cutout dress. She wore her hair back to expose her gorgeous face and rocked minimal jewelry.
8. Adrienne BailonSource:Getty
Adrienne Bailon looked modish in a black Alberta Ferretti gown that featured a cutout shoulder and a mock turtleneck. She styled the look with Simon G. jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek bun.
9. Zoe SaldanaSource:Kendall Peoples/Radio One
Zoe Saldana was her usual adorable self in a floral print Balmain dress that she wore with Reza jewelry. She styled her look with black ankle strap sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and a jazzy bob hairdo.
10. Vanessa BryantSource:Kendall Peoples/Radio One
Vanessa Bryant (last year’s Baby2Baby honoree) was giving Jessica Rabbit vibes in a strapless red satin gown that she paired with matching sandals and a popping red lip.
11. Monique RodriguezSource:Getty
Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez donned a popping pink Monsoori gown that she sported with black opera-length gloves and a Judith Leiber clutch. Her husband, Melvin Rodriguez, looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo blazer and printed pants.