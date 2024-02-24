Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Embraces Her Sexy Curves Wearing Chocolate Latex To The 2024 SAG Awards

ThiCC-iara is on the red carpet!
It is the first time Ciara has stepped on the red carpet since giving birth to her new daughter, Amora Princess – and the sexy songstress did not disappoint. Dazzling on the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, Ci Ci embraced her sexy post-baby curves in a yummy chocolate brown latex gown we love.
As she walked down the carpet, Ciara proved that she will forever be ‘that girl’ and an inspiration for mommy moguls everywhere. Keep scrolling for the deets on the melanated moment.
Ciara appeared on the carpet hand in hand with her husband, Russell Wilson. He stood beaming beside her as she posed for the press and greeted other celebrities.
Ciara, who was nominated for her role in “The Color Purple,” arrived in a dramatic monochromatic latex brown dress and ensemble. The dress featured long sleeves, ruching, a high split, and a chest cut-out detail. The “How We Roll” singer’s gown is a custom look from the Rubber Collective. She topped off her look with brown pumps, gawdy stacked bracelets, and oversized diamond earrings.
Ciara’s hair and makeup were also a moment. Her crown was big, bold, and beautiful, with wind-worthy curls and a kinky texture. Her makeup highlighted brown, gold, and nude colors, complimenting her overall ‘fit.
Black Hollywood Slays At The ‘SAG Awards’
Ciara was among the many Black Hollywood stars slaying at the SAG Awards. With the awards season well underway, we are watching our favorites and taking notes of their fashion flair.
We are gagging over the ‘Best Dressed’ looks from Ciara to Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Halle Bailey. Many stars chose warm, dark colors and neutrals for this year’s red carpet moments. In addition to this color trend, we also noted floral notes, ruching, and dramatic tulle.
Da’Vine, who won a SAG Award for the top “Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture,” turned heads in a satin cream ruched dress. Ayo Edibiri, winner of top “Comedic Actress” for “The Bear,” went in a different style direction wearing a black and white voluminous layered gown from Prada.
See our full gallery of looks below.
1. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Aaron Wiggins
Sheryl Lee Ralph is styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice. She is pictured here posing in a black WAAD ALOQAILI gown with sequin details, a high split, and a couture design.
2. Ayo EdebiriSource:Aaron Wiggins
Ayo Edebiri is a SAG Award winner – and she arrived looking like one. She turned heads on the event’s carpet in a black and white checkered look from Luar’s Fall-Winter 2023 Ready To Wear show.
3. Idris Elba and Isan ElbaSource:Getty
Idris Elba and Isan Elba pose looking fabulous. Idris chose a tailored black tuxedo for the SAG occasion, while Isan donned a trendy, elevated denim gown look.
4. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
When it came to Danielle Brooks’s look, it was all about the drama. The actress wore an over-the-top black and purple Christian Siriano gown. Danielle’s dress made a style statement with its blazer top and fabulous layered tulle bottom.
5. Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams is dapper, sexy, and confident on the SAG Awards carpet. And we love to see it. His Amiri blue suit with a slightly oversized fit is a vibe.
6. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a vision in white. She wore a custom gown from Valdrin Sahiti and a bombshell blonde look. The SAG Award winner is styled by Wayman and Micah.
7. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson is sleek and chic. The “Abbott Elementary” creator dons a black dress from Saint Laurent. Talk about ‘old Hollywood glamour’!
8. Halle BaileySource:WENN
Halle, just tell us the workout regimen because the snap back is real! Showing off her post-mommy curves and fit physique, the “Little Mermaid” star rocks a wine tulle dress with a “mermaid” fit. (No fashion pun intended)
9. Nicole BeharieSource:WENN
Pink and red will forever be an “IT GIRL” color combo. We love Nicole Beharie’s bright and bold Greta Constantine gown with a red column dress and dramatic hot pink off-the-shoulder detailing and train.
10. Taraji P. HensonSource:Radio One Digital
Taraji P. Henson is giving sophisticated, sexy, and GROWN! Styled by Wayman and Micah, the actress rocks a black Giambattista Valli gown with dramatic, voluminous detailing and an over-the-top train.
11. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Styled by Wouri Vice, Issa Rae mixes Hollywood glamour with carefree Black girl realness. Arriving at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, she wears a halter-style gown from Off-White and big, bouncy curls.
12. Storm ReidSource:Getty
It’s the details for us! Storm Reid attended the SAG Awards in a intricately beaded Balmain gown. Storm’s dress was all about the garden glamour.