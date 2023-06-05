Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

In 2008, Beyonce once said, “If you like you should have put a ring on it” but members of the LGBTQ community weren’t able to legally marry or “put a ring on it” in all 50 states until 2015 after the US Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage is legal nationwide.
Before then couples had to look at the laws in individual states to find where they were “allowed” to marry. You see at the time, 14 states had bans on same-sex marriages but this ruling brought an end to more than a decade of legal battles in the name of love and equality. Then U.S. President Barack Obama called the ruling a “victory for America” and many couples rushed to the alter.
Help us celebrate love and equality for all as we list some of our favorite black LGBTQ celebrities who got married and put a ring on it!
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner married in 2019
DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart married in 2022
Shaun T and Scott Bloker married in 2012
Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes married in 2008
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts married in 2020
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli married in 2017
Billy Porter and Adam Smith married in 2017
RuPaul and Georges LeBar 2017
Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis married in 2012
Anna Petrakova and Candace Parker married in 2019