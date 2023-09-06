O.J. Simpson Added as NFL Analyst To Cam’ron & Mase’s Sports Show, Social Media Can’t Believe It

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

That doesn’t just go for major network programming like First Take and Undisputed, but for Cam’ron and Mase’s It Is What It Is show.

The two legendary Harlem rappers and noted sports heads, who have been lauded for their unfiltered takes, have taken it to new heights by introducing a new analyst, none other than O.J. Simpson.

Cam announced on Instagram a day ago, hinting that Simspon might be making routine appearances.

“And 2mr episode on episode 2 of season 2!! Killa, murder and, and our second new football analyst Juice!! and of course stat!!” Cam wrote as he hyped up the show.

Episode 2 of the second season proved memorable as Simpson, one of the most talented running backs to ever touch the field, gave his opinion on the embattled position as franchises have failed to provide them with long-term lucrative contracts this offseason.

“Eliminate the franchise tag for the running backs,” he declared. “You can’t make them subject to the franchise tag.”

As for his favorite RBs, the list includes Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs and especially New York Giant Saquon Barkley, who he likens to some of the greats he played with and admired.

“Saquon, I often tell people… you put us in the same situation, the only guys I’d be competing with are Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers, and maybe Eric Dickerson,” the 76-year-old said. “I would certainly throw Barkley into that argument.”

Cam also made a splash with Season 2’s first episode, which featured Antonio Brown.

The pivot to sports media has been lucrative for the Harlem rappers, who recently signed a lucrative partnership worth eight figures with Underdog Fantasy.

See below how social media reacted to the infamous NFL player chopping it up with Cam and Mase.

