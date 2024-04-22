Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, And Area Oh My! Monica’s Best Style Moments On IG

There are several reasons to love Monica – but one reason in particular is her unforgettable style and unapologetic approach to fashion. Over the years, the Southern-born singer has become synonymous with the phrases “giving a look,” “serving the girlies,” and “eating while leaving no crumbs.”
She is a fashion girlies’ fashion gworl.
The “Angel of Mine” artist dresses to impress every time the cameras flash, and fans have watched her personal aesthetic transform into the iconic style moments we see on Instagram, red carpets, and stages today. As Monica’s style has evolved from white sandals on the curb to coveted garments from international fashion houses, so have ours.
Monica’s style beginnings include cropped shiny jackets and leather coordinates.
When Monica first stepped on the scene, her style was more traditional and in line with the trends of the time. With her hair short and chic—and no strand out of place—Monica rocked cropped jackets and blazers, leather coordinates, mini skirts, and suits.
Simply put, Monica was the ’90s.
Later, the singer started coming into her own. As she dropped songs like “U Should Have Known Better,” “Every the Beat Drop,” and “The Boy Is Mine,” her style became more defined and unique.
In 2017, Monica’s former stylist, Ade Samuel, told BET that the singer was an avid reader and style researcher. So, as Monica’s career grew, she started combining trends and style notes with her preferences and vibes. The pairing of industry updates with personal passion was a match made in heaven.
Monica’s style takes off to incorporate designer labels, mixed aesthetics, and head-turning trends.
Monica started playing with hair colors, glam girl makeup, sporty chic and elegant style mashups, and luxury designers. Her style took off, transforming how the world viewed the melodic songstress.
Look after look, Monica instantly became a trendsetter to watch and an influencer to follow. The mother of three’s superpower has always lied within her ability to make trendy seem tasteful and authentic. She has mastered logo mania, over-the-top fashion, bold prints, and dramatic designs.
Monica spoke to ELLE magazine in 2021 about her ‘moda mastery.’ Giving the publication a tour of one of her many closets, she recounted her fashion and music journey.
The 43-year-old credits learning from her cousin and manager Malinda, trying out different brands, and witnessing collections on the runway for helping define her style.
Monica shared, “My personal style is sometimes tom-boy chic, but it is it is definitely runway with a flair of around the way, which means I like to look like one of your homegirls who just happens to know how to put her clothes together, is confident in them, and uses her clothes to kind of speak for her before she says a word.”
During the interview, she added, “Style should be personal to who you are.”
Monica redefines her signature style one outfit at a time.
One of the best places to see—and gag over—Monica’s personal style is her Instagram profile. It is an inspirational playground of poppin’ fits, stage-ready style, and luxury brands.
To further celebrate Monica, we’ve pulled some of our favorite fits on her page. Keep scrolling to see the designers like Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, signature pieces like knee-high boots, and top fashion looks.
1. We love a Mugler Moment
Monica looks amazing in this Mugler moment. Here, the singer pairs the brand’s signature spiral pants in black and white with a matching corset top and jacket. The continuous lines in the outfit follow Monica’s curves and make her shape pop.
2. Pink & Black Studded Pretty Girl
Monica used this pink, black, and white studded suit to announce her participation in Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” tour. Wearing the fit on the Jennifer Hudson show, Monica gives preppy style mixed with “IT GIRL.”
3. Denim Butterfly Bustier
We are gagging over Monica’s bombshell blonde hair and denim moment. The Atlanta native’s top is a rich, deep blue butterfly corset from AREA with cutouts, an open back, and rhinestone detailing. Her pants are a hybrid of black leggings and jeans with silver buckles.
4. Floral Body-ody-ody Suit
10s across the board for Monica’s floral bodysuit from Richard Quinn. Here, the songstress paired a bright orange, pink, green, and black flower bodysuit and matching vest with a black turtleneck and patent leather boots
5. Louis Vuitton Jumper
We dare you to find a better-looking luxury hoody. Monica gives the girlies a casual couture moment in a mini hoody dress with a classic brown and tan Louis Vuitton monogram. Contrasting the sporty look, the fashionista rocks her hair in a romantic updo.
6. In Full Bloom With Balenciaga
With the caption “In full bloom,” Monica drops another floral look we love. This time, Monica oozes garden glam in a full-print monochromatic Balenciaga look. She complements her dress, gloves, and boots with a sleek buss-down middle part hairstyle.
7. Leopard Lady
Monica strutted from the jungle to the runway in this animal print look from the late Roberto Cavalli. Her outfit is everything with its glamorous one-piece, matching knee-high boots, black dramatic blazer, and Dolce & Gabbana shades.
8. Fur Like Money
We are gagging over Monica’s custom money green fur from Duckie Confetti. Floor-length and fabulous, the artist’s coat is the moment.
9. Gucci Down To The Boots
Monica and Gucci go together real bad—and we are so happy they do. Monica’s vest and short shorts are perfect for anything: the club, a night out with bae, or a turnup brunch.
10. A Trendy Take On The Trench
Get into Monica’s trendy take on the trench coat with this fabulous tan piece from Versace. Dressed in the international label from head to toe, Monica’s look is an elevated moment for all the “aunties.” The hair chameleon complements her look with wine-red hair in soft curls.
