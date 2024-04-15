Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Source: R1 / R1


Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.

Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!

 

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

RELATED: What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From 92Q
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close