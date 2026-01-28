Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Best Performances

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Career Best Performances

Kobe Bryant, a legendary figure in basketball, delivered numerous incredible performances throughout his illustrious career.

From scoring an astonishing 81 points in a single game against the Toronto Raptors to showcasing his prowess in high-stakes playoff games and regular-season matchups, Kobe’s impact on the court was truly remarkable.

His top plays and game-winning shots continue to be celebrated, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Take a look below at Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Career Best Performances.

RELATED | Top 30 Professional Athletes Who Died Too Soon

1. 55 points vs. Wizards, March 28, 2003

Source: Getty

On March 28th, 2003 Kobe Bryant didn’t tale it easy on 40 year old Michael Jordan who was well past his prime at this point and only two weeks from retiring from good.

Bryant had 42 points in the first half and finishing with 55 points, one short of his then career-high.