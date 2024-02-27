92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ye is now going at the German-born athletic company for not only continuing to sell Yeezys –namely the 350s– but in colorways, he never approved, like a recent grayscale colorway.

He took aim at the “Steel Grey” V2s on Instagram with a lengthy caption asking any faithful supporters and fans of sneakers to overlook adidas offerings and not spend their hard-earned money.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C30ZH1RoYsy/?hl=en

“Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing,” Ye rants, upset that his Hollywood brethren publicly commented on his divisive decisions to wear a MAGA hat and a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

In typical Ye fashion, he threatens them to cancel him because his sneakers continue to sell out, and his Vultures album is #1 in the country (for the second week in a row), proving he’s still got influence and fans.

“As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350s are cooorny,” he added.

To further explain the situation, he posted a video reiterating his points.

“Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million and not paying me for the shoes they’re putting out that have my name on it,” he said. “They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist.”

See how social media is reacting to the latest adidas x Yeezy business move.

Kanye West Accuses adidas of “Rape” For Selling “Fake” Colorways Of Yeezys was originally published on cassiuslife.com