Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Next weekend we’re back at Druid Hill Park for the 47th Annual AFRAM celebration!
You know when we celebrate here in #Baltimore, we celebrate big. Keep scrolling to see who will be gracing the stage on June 22nd and June 23rd as we celebrate Black Excellence this Juneteenth!
1. Crystal WatersSource:Mayor's Office
2. October LondonSource:Mayor's Office
3. FreewaySource:Mayor's Office
4. MyaSource:Mayor's Office
5. Young GunzSource:Mayor's Office
6. PheelzSource:Mayor's Office
7. Peedi PeediSource:Mayor's Office
8. Karen Clark-SheardSource:Mayor's Office
9. Busta RhymesSource:Mayor's Office
10. Alex IsleySource:Mayor's Office
11. Big Daddy KaneSource:Mayor's Office
12. Morris DaySource:Mayor's Office
