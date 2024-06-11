Listen Live
Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Published on June 11, 2024

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore

Source: Courtesy of Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Office / Mayor’s Office

Next weekend we’re back at Druid Hill Park for the 47th Annual AFRAM celebration!

You know when we celebrate here in #Baltimore, we celebrate big. Keep scrolling to see who will be gracing the stage on June 22nd and June 23rd as we celebrate Black Excellence this Juneteenth!

1. Crystal Waters

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

2. October London

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

3. Freeway

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

4. Mya

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

5. Young Gunz

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

6. Pheelz

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

7. Peedi Peedi

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

8. Karen Clark-Sheard

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

9. Busta Rhymes

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

10. Alex Isley

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

11. Big Daddy Kane

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office

12. Morris Day

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore Source:Mayor's Office
