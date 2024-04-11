92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

O.J. Simpson, one of the most famous running backs in NFL history, has passed away at the age of 76.

The news comes from O.J.’s official X/Twitter account, in a note from his family that reveals he passed away from cancer.

The tweet also notes that he was around family at his time of passing and ask for privacy while grieving.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family,” the message reads.

Simpson was first known for his for his 10-year career in the NFL, where he played for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco Giants. However, he made his name with the Bills after being selected with the first pick in the 1969 AFL–NFL Common Draft.

His eclectic play earned him the nickname Juice, which helped catapult his star power as he became a media darling with numerous sponsorships, commercials, and even acting roles.

However, the tide turned in June of 1994 when he was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. It led to the infamous police chase that followed his white Ford Bronco down a freeway.

He’d later be acquitted thanks to the defense team’s lead attorney thanks to Johnnie Cochran’s convincing effort that the glove found at the scene didn’t fit– but was later found liable.

It started a divide in race over whether Simpson was guilty or not, which marred his life going forward.

See how social media is reacting to Simpson’s death and… complicated legacy below.

O.J. Simpson Dead At 76 After Cancer Battle, Social Media Takes Nothing Seriously was originally published on cassiuslife.com