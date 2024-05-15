Listen Live
Hotties! Here’s The Hot Girl Summer Tour Official Set List

Published on May 15, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

It’s a hot girl summer and you know she got it lit!

Hotties! The Hot Girl Summer Tour is unofficially underway and we hope you have your fits together because we have you covered with what to expect!

Below is the official set list of the Hot Girl Summer Tour courtesy of Setlist.fm. 

Get ready because the Head Hot Girl Coach will be coming to a city near you soon!

1. HISS

2. Ungrateful

3. Thot Sh**

4. Freak Nasty

5. Megan’s Piano

6. Gift & A Curse

7. Hot Girl

8. Kitty Cat

9. Cobra

10. Plan B

11. Cognac Queen

12. Big Ole Freak

13. Girls In The Hood

14. BOA

15. Sex Talk

16. Eat It

17. What’s New

18. Captain Hook

19. Southside Forever Freestyle

20. Ride Or Die

21. Pop It

22. Wanna Be

23. WAP

24. NDA

25. Don’t Stop

26. Stalli Freestyle

27. Cash Sh**

28. Body

29. Savage

