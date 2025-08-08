Listen Live
Ex-Superman Dean Cain Joins ICE, Social Media Cooks Super Lame

Published on August 8, 2025

Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

Former “Superman” actor Dean Cain announced that he’s joined ICE, leading to unsurprised replies and jabs from social media.

As the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has wreaked havoc in the United States in line with President Donald Trump’s agenda towards immigrants, conservative actor and former “Superman” star Dean Cain has announced that he’s joined ICE. He spoke about joining the agency while appearing on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday (August 6), revealing that his posting of a recruitment video led to his ultimately signing up.

“I’m actually… a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer – I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that (the recruitment video) out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy,” Cain said to Watters. “So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP.” Cain is a sworn sheriff’s deputy in Frederick County, Virginia and has served as a reserve officer in two Idaho counties in 2018 and 2019.

The former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star continued, “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.” He added that it was what Trump ran on, and “It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

The announcement earned Cain an overwhelming amount of scorn online. The 59-year-old has been a staunch conservative for years as well as an avid supporter of Trump. Many weren’t surprised at the actor’s moves, with media personality Van Lathan dismissing fellow panelist Scott Jennings’ defense of him on CNN: “Scott, it’s not 1995. No one gives a sad hell what Dean Cain thinks. Dean needs the $50,000 – that’s what got him off the couch.”

Others pointed out how Cain is willfully joining an agency who has been consistently criticized for its aggressive mass deportations and arrests nationwide placing people in detention camps, recalling the actor’s detailing of how his Japanese-American relatives on his father’s side of the family were in the Minidoka War Relocation Center in Idaho during World War II.

Ex-Superman Dean Cain Joins ICE, Social Media Cooks Super Lame  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

