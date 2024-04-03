Did Someone Say Sale? Here Are 9 Products To Cop From Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Event

Come one, come all! It’s time to open your purse and capitalize on epic beauty deals.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings Event comes in major clutch for beauty mavens. From April 5 to April 15, Sephora Beauty Insider members can shop cult-favorite finds at marked-down prices. Beauty Insider members of all tiers — Rouge, VIB, and Insider members — can score up to 30% off on select picks.
As usual, Sephora Beauty Insider members can look forward to tons of perks. The general rule of thumb is that the higher your member tier, the more you save. Rouge members get first access to the sale, from April 5 to April 8, to shop with 20% off online with code YAYSAVE. In addition, members can participate in the Rouge Bring a Friend event, which allows members to bring one friend along to shop the 20% off sale.
From April 9 to April 15, VIB and Beauty Insider members will be able to participate in the savings extravaganza. VIB members can enjoy 15% off, and Beauty Insiders will score 10% off online with code YAYSAVE and in-store. In addition, members of all tiers can enjoy 30% off on all Sephora Collection items.
Ready for a headstart on Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings Event? You’re in luck! If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill. Grab your credit card, flex your fingers, and secure a Wi-Fi connection. We’ve compiled some of our standout picks from Biossance, JVN, and Milk Makeup that you may want to add to your shopping list ASAP. Happy Shopping!
1. Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Pore-Minimizing CleanserSource:Sephora
Prepare to provide your canvas with a gentle cleansing session with the Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Pore-Minimizing Cleanser. Featuring amino acids, aloe vera leaf juice, and moringa, this offering washes away impurities, moisturizes, and soothes skin.
2. JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling CreamSource:Sephora
Kick frizz to the curb with the JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream. This cream works like a charm to smooth away frizz, enhance natural texture, and protect tresses from UV damage.
3. MILK MAKEUP KUSH Hydrating Sheer Lip OilSource:Sephora
Let your pout shine! This non-sticky offering features a mix of plant-based oils that deliver lasting moisture and high shine.
4. Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration MoisturizerSource:other
The Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer stands out for many reasons. Aside from supplying the skin with lasting moisture, it works to minimize the appearance of aging, leaving you with vibrant, youthful-looking skin.
5. JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Strengthening Treatment OilSource:Sephora
Say goodbye to dry scalp! Made with hemisqualane, rosemary, and turmeric extracts, this product clarifies, strengthens your strands, and improves overall hair health.
6. MILK MAKEUP Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer with NiacinamideSource:Sephora
The key to a lasting beauty beat is a perfect base. Start your makeup look with this primer. Suitable for combination, normal, and oily skin types, this pick keeps shine at bay, blurs pores, and helps your makeup stay put for up to 12 hours.
7. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming OilSource:other
Ready to cover all of the bases? The Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil is an absolute must. This unique formula boasts vitamin C, squalane, and chios crystal oil that brightens, firms, and locks in moisture.
8. JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair MaskSource:Sephora
TLC, anyone? This hair mask gives your mane a nourishing reset. Boasting the brand’s triple hydration system, this pick offers all hair types up to 72 hours of hydration with every use.
9. MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Dewy Long-Lasting Setting Spray With Hyaluronic Acid + NiacinamideSource:Sephora
We live for multifunctional finds! This microfine setting spray comes in clutch to set makeup in place and refresh skin throughout the day for a dewy finish.