Celebrity Girlies Who Are Our Best Friends In Our Head

Have you ever looked at a celebrities’ social media page and wondered how it would be to kick it with them in real life? I know I have.

When Keke Palmer posted her girl crew at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas, I wanted to be there in my black dress, singing at the top of my lungs. When Lori Harvey dropped a video of her “Barbie” girls in white dresses at a Hamptons party, I wondered where my invitation was. When Meg Thee Stallion showed her gamer side, I wanted to play the next game.

And I was down for the yacht when Issa Rae had that viral boat party with friends. It did not matter that I could only “kind of” swim. I was ready to chill with Issa and her friends on the water.

I know I’m not alone in these thoughts of kicking it with my imaginary celebrity girl crews. We’ve seen that many of these powerful, inspirational women are just like us.

Social media has allowed us to learn more about celebrities’ everyday lives through posts, comments, and stories. A glance at their pages can show how they kick it with friends, deal with break ups, new jobs, and new opportunities, and, unfortunately, even how they manage grief and loss.

While it is unfair to expect celebrities to post and display their personal lives constantly, we appreciate those that give us a peek into their experiences. This post is for them.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most genuine, entertaining, inspirational, fashionable baddies. They are our best friends in our heads – and we want them to add us to the group chat.

