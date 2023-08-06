Baseball Brawl: Guardians Ramirez Knocks Down White Sox Anderson

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson were both ejected in tonight’s game after a fight broke out in the sixth inning. Both teams’ managers were also ejected.

And they say baseball is boring.

The brawl went down after Ramirez smacked a double that drove in a run, cutting the White Sox lead down to five. After sliding into second base, Ramirez reached out his hand, in what appeared to be a plea for Anderson to help him up. When he finally got to his feet the two players squared up and started throwing punches.

During the melee, Ramirez connected with a right hand that knocked Anderson to the ground.

In addition to ejections for the two players involved in the fight, each manager was also tossed, along with a third base coach and Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

ESPN reports that each player will likely be suspended.

Check out the video of the fight below, and keep scrolling to see social media reactions to the first big fight of Saturday night!

