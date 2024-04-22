Listen Live
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland

Published on April 22, 2024

Maryland

Maryland, often dubbed the “Old Line State,” boasts a tapestry of vibrant cities, quaint coastal towns, and idyllic countryside. Yet, within this mosaic, certain areas grapple with unique challenges, shaping their appeal to prospective residents.

This piece ventures into Maryland’s five most intricate locales, evaluating crime rates, economic dynamics, educational landscapes, and overall livability metrics. Continue scrolling to see the top 5 worst places to live in Maryland and why.

source: The DMV Daily via @mocobizscene

1. Baltimore

Baltimore, with its rich cultural heritage, wrestles with one of the nation’s most daunting challenges – pervasive crime, especially of the violent nature. Economic disparities weave through the city, juxtaposing pockets of opulence with depths of poverty. The public education system, besieged by formidable obstacles, undermines the educational journey for countless students.

2. Salisbury

Nestled on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Salisbury grapples with crime rates that outpace the national average. Economic prospects here can seem sparse, while doubts linger regarding the quality of education within its school precincts.

3. MD Cecil County Vector Map Green

MD Cecil County Vector Map Green. All source data is in the public domain. U.S. Census Bureau Census Tiger.

4. Dundalk

Once a beacon of blue-collar prosperity, Dundalk now confronts an erosion of its industrial heritage. Aging infrastructure and a perceived uptick in crime contribute to its complex narrative.

5. Edgewood

Edgewood, proximate to the Aberdeen Proving Ground, grapples with a transient population, fostering fluctuations in crime dynamics. Despite its natural allure, housing affordability remains a persistent concern for residents.

