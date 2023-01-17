Antonio Brown Shares Explicit Photo of His Children’s Mother On Snapchat, Twitter Is Appalled

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Antonio Brown is in the news again. Of course, it has nothing to do with football.

The teamless wide receiver/ “rapper” is the talk of social media after sharing a photo of his children’s mother, Chelsie Kryiss, performing oral sex on him. No, we don’t have a link to the image.

Per TMZ:

Antonio Brown went too far on social media again — the controversial former NFL superstar just shared a sexually-explicit private picture on his Snapchat with the mother of his children.

The post — which has since been deleted from AB’s profile — showed the woman performing oral sex on the Super Bowl champ in bed. The picture quickly circulated on other social media platforms early Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear when the image was taken, but we’re assuming it isn’t recent — things have gotten ugly between the two sides, with Kyriss claiming AB sent “explicit videos” to their son during an alleged domestic violence incident back in November. According to the celebrity gossip site, Kryiss released a statement saying she was “very well aware,” noting she asked Brown to keep the private moments off social media, but clearly, he does not care. “I have reported his page and all pictures,” Chelsie says. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.”

