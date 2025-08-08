10 Books by Black Authors to Read For Romance Awareness Month

You may be thinking that February is one of the most romantic months of the year because of Valentine’s Day, but actually, it’s really August.

Now we know what you may be thinking, that doesn’t seem right. But it is true, August is deemed “Romance Awareness Month,” created around “Romance Awareness Day” that is held on August 14. This romantic awareness was created by Eileen Buchheim to help encourage people to give attention and intention in their romantic lives all throughout the year.

For many, we indulge in romance in several ways— planning dates, buying gifts for our partners, or getting a deeper understanding of romance by learning our respective love languages.

However, for many of us, we get a good bit of love fix from the books we read. But, if you’re not constantly in the bookish communities across TikTok, Instagram or a local book club in your town, it may be hard for you to find that book that will scratch that romantic itch you crave from fictional couples.

So, we’ve made it easy for you with suggestions from Black authors that are heavily impacting the romance genre with their unique and powerful storytelling.

1. August Lane by Regina Black Where a Black country music star who lied about writing his only hit risks his comeback to reunite with the woman he stole the song from, who happens to be his first love lyrics won’t let him forget. 2. Sweet Heat by Bolu Babalola A sequel to “Honey & Spice” this second chance romance follows Kiki and Malakai three years after their break-up in university. Kiki, now a podcast host, faces setbacks in her career and must navigate her ex’s return who is the best man at her best friend’s wedding. 3. Can’t Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan This novel follows Hendrix Barry, a successful entertainment entrepreneur as she navigates her career and her being a caretaker for her mother. The story explores an unexpected connection with rising tech mogul that makes Hendrix challenge her boundaries outside of her personal life and independence. 4. You’ve Got A Place Here, Too An anthology Black love series featuring several authors, “You’ve Got A Place Here, Too” explores themes of endurance, hope and love as it follows characters who attended HBCUs. 5. Seven Days in June and Audre & Bash Are Just Friends by Tia Williams “Seven Days in June” follows Eva Mercy and Shane Hall, both damaged authors who reunite 15 years after their passionate teenage love affair ended abruptly. “Audre & Bash Are Just Friends” is the little sister of the former book, following Eva’s all-too-serious high school aged daughter as she tries to achieve things off her bucket list. 6. Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen This novel follows Aaliyah James, a plus-sized woman who is navigating the world of online dating and expectations from her family and her quest to find a romantic partner. 7. No Ordinary Love by Myah Ariel A second chance romance following pop-star Ella Simone who is going through a nasty public divorce, and MLB player Miles Westbrook. When a wardrobe malfunction throws Ella in the tabloids, she and Miles start a fake relationship for PR purposes, but their connection deepens behind the cameras. 8. The Neighbor Favor Shy, bookish and awkward Lily Green has always felt inadequate compared to the rest of her family. To cope, she finds escapism in sending emails to her favorite fantasy author, until he randomly ghosts her. The story quickly takes a turn when an attractive new neighbor moves into her apartment who’s she’s drawn to for reasons she can’t explain— but little does she know that her new neighbor is indeed her favorite fantasy author. 9. The Best Man: Unfinished Business by Malcolm D. Lee with Jayne Allen Based on the beloved “Best Man” series by Malcolm D. Lee, “Unfinished Business” follows a now divorced Harper, fresh off a Pulitzer Prize win and living the bachelor life. Jordan trying to build a new life away from work and her complicated past with Harper. And Robyn, who has found peace in the divorce now in Ghana, but a new romance and an emergency involving her and Harper’s daughter Mia turns her life upside down. 10. You’ve Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi Artist Feyi is navigating life in grief after the unexpected death of her husband. Taking a chance getting back into dating, she now finds herself in an intense love triangle with a father and son.