Total Health Care Hiring Event

- Date/time: March 29th to April 30th
Total Health Care is looking to fill the following positions:
- Dentist
- Human Resource Recruitment Specialist
- Clinical Director Behavioral Health
- Public Health Nurse Vaccine and Medical Coord
- Pharmacy Manager
- Patient Engagement Worker
- Referral Coordinator
- Nurse Practitioner FNP for Population Health
- Pediatrician
- Community Health Worker
- LPN
- Child Psychologist
- Physician Family
- Hygienist
- Registered Nurse
- Medical Assistan
Go to Totalhealthcare.org/careers
Visit the Total Health Care booth March 29th at the Baltimore Job Fair!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
