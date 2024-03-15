Tools To Prevent and Manage Diabetes – Presented by UMD Medical Center Midtown Campus

Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they discuss tools to prevent and manage diabetes – Wednesday, April 24th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com. Presented by University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Featured panelists include:

Alexandra Morán, MD

Diabetes Program Director

University of Maryland Medical Center

Kashif Munir, MD

Medical Director, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology

Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine