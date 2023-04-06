The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

- Date/time: April 12th, 7:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guests: Robin and Jaime Panigua of Paniagua Enterprises!
Don’t miss it – Wednesday, April 12th, 7pm on the 92Q FB Page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and 92Q.com!
Presented by Fulton Bank!
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy