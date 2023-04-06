The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

Join Persia Nicole as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guests: Robin and Jaime Panigua of Paniagua Enterprises!

Don’t miss it – Wednesday, April 12th, 7pm on the 92Q FB Page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and 92Q.com!

Presented by Fulton Bank!