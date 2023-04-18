Back To Events

Minorities and Mental Health Series – Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma

Minorities and Mental Health: Stress Awareness
  • Date/time: April 25th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
  • Web: More Info

Join Ryan Da Lion and a panel of experts for a special FB/YouTube Town Hall Event – Tuesday, April 25, 7pm … presented by Sheppard Pratt!

Watch LIVE on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One YouTube and 92Q.com!

Special Guests include:

Ariel Holland, Program Director
Westminster Community Employment Program

Annette R. March-Grier, RN., C.F.S.P
President & Co-founder
Roberta’s House Inc.

Kawahn Young
SOY Founder & Executive Director

 

