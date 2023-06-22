Listen Live
Minorities and Mental Health: Men’s Health Awareness

Minorities and Mental Health: Men's Health Awareness
  • Date/time: June 27th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
Join Ryan Da Lion and Porkchop along with a panel of experts for the next installment in the “Minorities and Mental Health” series – “Men’s Health Awareness” on Tuesday, June 27th at 7pm. Presented by Sheppard Pratt and 211 Maryland

Panelists include:

Nick Mosby
Baltimore City Council President

Quinton Askew
Chief Executive Officer
211 Maryland

Kirk Baltimore
Psychotherapist
Sheppard Pratt

Check it out LIVE Tuesday, June 27th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com

