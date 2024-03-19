Listen Live
Minorities and Mental Health – Gambling Addiction Presented by Sheppard Pratt

Join Porkchop from 92Q and Ryan Da Lion from Magic 95.9 for a special edition of “Minorities and Mental Health: Gambling Addiction” presented by Sheppard Pratt, on Tuesday, March 26th at 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!

Special guest panelists include:

Anjalissa “AJ” Johnson, LCADC, MAC
Addictions Counselor and Case Mgr.
Sheppard Pratt’s Addiction Treatment Program

Heather Eshelman, MPH,
Prevention Mgr.
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling

Jim Nowlin
Peer Recovery Support Specialist
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling

