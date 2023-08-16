Minorities and Mental Health: Adolescents and Suicide Prevention

- Date/time: Aug 29, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/646699507437328
September is Suicide Awareness Month. Many of our youth are suffering from emotional and psychological challenges, and they need us. We invite you to tune in with an open mind and listen to them as they candidly voice their truth:
LIVE, Tuesday, Aug 29th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com
Hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole
Special panelists include:
Latia Suite
LCSW-C, MSW, MTh
Assistant Director of Social Work
Sheppard Pratt
————————–
Monique Owens
National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI-MD)
-
