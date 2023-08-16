Minorities and Mental Health: Adolescents and Suicide Prevention

September is Suicide Awareness Month. Many of our youth are suffering from emotional and psychological challenges, and they need us. We invite you to tune in with an open mind and listen to them as they candidly voice their truth:

LIVE, Tuesday, Aug 29th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook Page , Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com

Hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole

Special panelists include:

Latia Suite

LCSW-C, MSW, MTh

Assistant Director of Social Work

Sheppard Pratt

————————–

Monique Owens

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI-MD)