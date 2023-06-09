ICareLIVE – When the Rainbow Is Not Enough: Domestic Violence In The LGBTQ+ Community

- Date/time: June 13th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Chey Parker for an ICareLIVE stream event THIS Tuesday, June 13th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com and ICareBaltimore.com!
Panelists include:
Lonnie Wayne Walker
Founder and CED, JDY Baltimore
Eden
TurnAround, Inc.
Prevention Education and Training Coordinator
Londyn Smith de Richelieu
Director, Office of LGBTQ Affairs
-Tramour Wilson
Senior Director of Community Engagement
Policy Advocacy, and Strategic Partnerships
for the Pride Center of Marvlond (PCOM)
-
DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend & Mother Of His Children, Jacky Oh, Passes Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Blueface Arrested In Vegas For Alleged Involvement In Robbery
-
Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation