Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

HBCU & Divine Nine At Oriole Park

Add to Calendar

HBCU DIVINE NINE NIGHT BALTIMORE ORIOLES GRAPHIC
  • Date/time: Apr 24, 4:05pm to 8:05pm

HEY, BIRDLAND! 🧡⚾️

Pull up this Friday, April 24 for HBCU & Divine Nine Night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards!

Celebrate the legacy, culture, and pride of HBCUs and the Divine Nine with a night you don’t want to miss:

🎶 Live pregame music

🥁 Performances from local HBCU bands & step teams

Exclusive photo ops for all Divine Nine fraternities & sororities

🍹 Specialty drinks & early stadium vibes

Rep your school. Rep your letters. Bring the energy to the Yard.

🎟️ Get your tickets now: Orioles.com/tickets

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close