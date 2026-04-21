HBCU & Divine Nine At Oriole Park

- Date/time: Apr 24, 4:05pm to 8:05pm
HEY, BIRDLAND! 🧡⚾️
Pull up this Friday, April 24 for HBCU & Divine Nine Night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards!
Celebrate the legacy, culture, and pride of HBCUs and the Divine Nine with a night you don’t want to miss:
🎶 Live pregame music
🥁 Performances from local HBCU bands & step teams
Exclusive photo ops for all Divine Nine fraternities & sororities
🍹 Specialty drinks & early stadium vibes
Rep your school. Rep your letters. Bring the energy to the Yard.
🎟️ Get your tickets now: Orioles.com/tickets
More from 92 Q