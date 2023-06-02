Comcast RISE Small Business Initiative – Virtual Town Hall w/ Persia Nicole

- Date/time: June 7th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Small Business owners/Entrepreneurs!!!! Join Persia Nicole as she talks with the team at Comcast about their Comcast RISE small business grant program. Learn how you can apply for grant opportunities!
Join us LIVE Wednesday, June 7th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and 92Q.com!
Guest Panelists include:
Kristie Fox, COMCAST Rise
Muhammad Mujahid, founder and CEO of KEYS Enterprises
Ira Chase, founder and CEO of Hoodfella Bistro and Catering
Christal Friedman, founder of C Marie Services
Presented by Comcast RISE
