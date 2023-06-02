Comcast RISE Small Business Initiative – Virtual Town Hall w/ Persia Nicole

Small Business owners/Entrepreneurs!!!! Join Persia Nicole as she talks with the team at Comcast about their Comcast RISE small business grant program. Learn how you can apply for grant opportunities!

Join us LIVE Wednesday, June 7th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook Page , Radio One Baltimore YouTube , and 92Q.com!

Guest Panelists include:

Kristie Fox, COMCAST Rise

Muhammad Mujahid, founder and CEO of KEYS Enterprises

Ira Chase, founder and CEO of Hoodfella Bistro and Catering

Christal Friedman, founder of C Marie Services