CIAA Stepshow Throwdown – Greeks vs Greeks

- Date/time: Mar 1, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Baltimore Convention Center
It’s going down Charm City….The 2023 CIAA Stepshow “Throwdown” at The Baltimore Convention Center Friday March 1st, 2024. Doors open @ 6:00pm. Cash and bragging rights for the New Year!!!
Tickets on sale now at CIAAStepshows.com
Presented By Wells Fargo
