View Full Schedule
Back To Events

CIAA Stepshow Throwdown – Greeks vs Greeks

Add to Calendar
Earthquake Productions - Stepshow Throwdown
  • Date/time: Mar 1, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Baltimore Convention Center

It’s going down Charm City….The 2023 CIAA Stepshow “Throwdown” at The Baltimore Convention Center Friday March 1st, 2024. Doors open @ 6:00pm. Cash and bragging rights for the New Year!!!

Tickets on sale now at CIAAStepshows.com
Presented By Wells Fargo

More from 92 Q
Trending Now
Close