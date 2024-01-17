CIAA Stepshow Stepoff – School vs School

- Date/time: Mar 2, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Baltimore Convention Center
It’s going down Charm City….The 2024 CIAA Stepshow “Throwdown” at The Baltimore Convention Center Saturday March 2nd, 2024. Doors open @ 5:00pm. Cash and bragging rights for the New Year!!!
Tickets on sale now at WWW.CIAASTEPSHOWS.COM
Presented By Wells Fargo
