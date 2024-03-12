Baltimore City Schools Rock and Enroll in Pre-K & Kindergarten Preview w/ Persia Nicole

- Date/time: Mar 13
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com!
- Web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qnNIV86p1A
Don’t miss the Baltimore City Schools’ “Rock and Enroll” in Pre-K & Kindergarten Preview with Persia Nicole THIS WEDNESDAY at 4pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!
City Schools’ enrollment process for pre-K and Kindergarten is available to all
age-eligible children, and families will have two rounds to apply online for a seat.
Round 1 starts April 2nd – so don’t miss the SNEAK PREVIEW with Persia Nicole this Wed to get all the details on enrolling your child in one of Maryland’s top early learning programs!
It all happens this Wednesday at 4pm with 92Q!
