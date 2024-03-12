Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Baltimore City Schools Rock and Enroll in Pre-K & Kindergarten Preview w/ Persia Nicole

Add to Calendar
Baltimore City Public Schools Rock and Enroll Registration Event

Don’t miss the Baltimore City Schools’ “Rock and Enroll” in Pre-K & Kindergarten Preview with Persia Nicole THIS WEDNESDAY at 4pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!

City Schools’ enrollment process for pre-K and Kindergarten is available to all

age-eligible children, and families will have two rounds to apply online for a seat.

Round 1 starts April 2nd – so don’t miss the SNEAK PREVIEW with Persia Nicole this Wed to get all the details on enrolling your child in one of Maryland’s top early learning programs!

It all happens this Wednesday at 4pm with 92Q!

More from 92 Q
Trending Now

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close