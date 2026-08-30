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Cardi Talks Balancing Motherhood With Being A Rap Superstar

‘Mom Was Working Her A** Off’: Cardi B Talks Balancing Motherhood With Being A Rap Superstar, Says Kids Will Understand

Cardi B is opening up about being a mother of four while also holding down her top spot in hip hop.

Published on August 30, 2026
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Cardi B is getting real about the sacrifices that come with being a mother to her four children while also building her growing empire.

During a sit down for her cover profile with Vogue Arabia, the “AH HA” rapper opened up about the struggles she faces being a mother to her children—Blossom, 1, Wave, 4, Kulture, 8 and the youngest son she shares with ex Stefon Diggs whose name has yet to be confirmed—while balancing her many career endeavors.

“I try my best to have my kids around me as much as possible, but sometimes I can’t be with them. Mothers have to make sacrifices,” she told the outlet. “Lawyers also have to go out of state for some cases and that might take three weeks or a month. And they don’t make excuses. It’s sad, but we need to look at the bigger picture. I hope that my kids look at what I do and understand, ‘Mom was working her ass off.’”

She continued,

“She wasn’t clubbing, she wasn’t dating, she wasn’t partying … Instead, she was making sacrifices for a better living, you know what I’m saying?”

Cardi is never one to play about the importance of her role as a mother and has often spoke about her approach to parenting, which is as hands on as possible despite her busy schedule. The rapper has also expressed her desire to show her children more than one experience in life to create well-rounded little humans.

“They have a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends. They still outside. They still in the hood and everything,” she told Jennifer Hudson during a visit to the Jennifer Hudson Show. “They was just in the Dominican Republic and it’s like, ‘Yeah. My grandma’s going to make you clean and stuff.’ I want them to know that there’s another world out there that’s not your world. It’s not always about backyard and foxes and deer. There’s rats and mice.”

She continued,

“My kids, they really enjoy going to like, I guess, the hood. They love going to their cousin’s house. They love going to my dad’s house and stuff like that. They’re very well-rounded, [and] I love that.”

Second to motherhood, Cardi’s passion for fashion has made her one of Hollywood’s best dressed celebrities and many brands want the rapper sitting front row a their shows. She is regarded as a bold risk-taker on red carpets, always bringing body and an innate sense of style.

“I take dressing up as a challenge,” she said. “I don’t want designers to feel they’ve wasted their time on me… I want them to be like, ‘Wow, she put this together so well.’ I want to make them proud.”

Cardi is the true definition of a woman working to create the exact life she wants and, though society often shames mothers for prioritizing living out their professional dreams while securing their financial futures, it’s nice to see her being unapologetic about being a boss and a mother.

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‘Mom Was Working Her A** Off’: Cardi B Talks Balancing Motherhood With Being A Rap Superstar, Says Kids Will Understand was originally published on bossip.com

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