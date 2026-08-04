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mpire Towers Offers $3,000 to Drivers With Trapped Cars

Empire Towers Offers $3,000 Payments to Owners of Vehicles Trapped in Garage

Published on August 4, 2026
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A $3,000 payment is being offered to help cover transportation costs for people whose vehicles have remained trapped for weeks inside the parking garage beneath Empire Towers in Glen Burnie, CBS Baltimore reports.

The building was evacuated and declared unsafe on July 9 after unpermitted construction work inside the garage caused portions of the ceiling to sag and left rebar exposed. About 100 people were forced to leave the property and have been unable to access their vehicles since the evacuation.

In an email to tenants, officials said crews are installing shoring to stabilize the building. However, there is no timeline for when vehicle owners will be allowed to enter the garage or retrieve their cars.

People affected by the closure are being asked to email empiretowers@rosenbergmartin.com with their name, address, email address, phone number, tenant and suite information, and details about the vehicle. That information should include the make, model, year, color, license plate number and the vehicle’s location inside the garage.

Once the information is verified, tenants will be contacted about receiving the payment. Officials warned that responses could be delayed because of the number of vehicles inside.

A previous notice said an engineer determined the vehicles could not be safely removed within 90 days. Tenants were also told no one would be allowed inside the building for the foreseeable future.

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