She Did That. And Shopify Are Bringing Black Business Month To Life With A One-Day Shopping Experience In SoHo

Daylong event featuring 12 Black-owned businesses across various industries.

Founders workshop and evening conversation provide entrepreneurial insights.

Collaboration between She Did That. and Shopify supports Black women entrepreneurs.

Source: Jam and Rico/ OUI the People

Black Business Month is upon us, and She Did That. is kicking things off with a celebration designed to put Black women-owned businesses, community, and entrepreneurship front and center.

On Tuesday, August 4th, She Did That. and Shopify will host The Black Business Month Experience: Brilliance in Motion at Shopify’s New York City space in SoHo. The complimentary, daylong event brings together shopping, education, and meaningful conversation, creating a space where guests can discover incredible brands while learning directly from the founders building them.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can shop a curated marketplace featuring 12 Black-owned businesses spanning beauty, fashion, jewelry, home, wellness, and specialty food and beverage. Throughout the afternoon, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in programming designed to support aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike before the day concludes with an evening of conversation and community.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / OUI the People

Whether you’re looking to refresh your skincare routine, discover your next favorite handbag, invest in statement jewelry, or simply support Black-owned businesses in person, the marketplace offers something for every kind of shopper.

Featured businesses include:

Anima Iris

BeEyeConic

Brooklyn Tea

ELTSUH

GLDN HAUS

Jam + Rico

Jorja Zee

Maya Winston

Never Settle

OUI the People

Style Eyes Optical

TERRA-TORY Skincare

The Sable Collective

In addition to the marketplace, Shopify will host a Founders Workshop at 2 p.m., offering practical insights and resources for entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses.

As the day transitions into the evening, guests will gather for Brilliance in Motion, a live conversation exploring what it really looks like to build, sustain, and evolve a business in today’s entrepreneurial landscape. The evening will conclude with a networking mixer, giving attendees an opportunity to connect with founders, fellow entrepreneurs, and members of the community.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Jam and Rico

For an entire decade, She Did That. has celebrated the stories and journeys of Black women entrepreneurs through film, storytelling, elevated shopping experiences, and educational programming. This latest collaboration with Shopify continues that mission by creating intentional spaces where consumers can shop with purpose while founders gain meaningful visibility and connection.

The She Did That x Shopify Black Business Month Experience takes place Tuesday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Shopify New York, 131 Greene Street in SoHo.

If supporting Black-owned businesses has been on your summer to-do list, consider this your invitation.

Admission is complimentary, but registration is required.

She Did That. And Shopify Are Bringing Black Business Month To Life With A One-Day Shopping Experience In SoHo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com