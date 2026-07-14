Disrespectful? Lamar Jackson Drops 67 Spots in NFL Player Rankings

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For Ravens fans, Lamar Jackson’s latest NFL Top 100 ranking is difficult to take seriously.

The Baltimore quarterback landed at No. 69 on the NFL Network’s annual list, dropping 67 spots after being ranked No. 2 the year before. The rankings are determined entirely by current NFL players, but Jackson’s dramatic fall is already giving Baltimore fans another reason to feel their franchise quarterback is being disrespected.

There is no denying that Jackson’s 2025 season fell short of his usual standards. He missed four games because of injury, while the Ravens narrowly missed the playoffs. His passing production dropped from 4,172 yards to 2,549, and his rushing total declined from 915 yards to 349.

But Ravens fans know Jackson’s value goes far beyond one season’s statistics.

Since arriving in Baltimore, Jackson has transformed the Ravens’ offense and established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous players. His ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs forces defenses to change their entire game plan.

That is why seeing 68 players ranked ahead of him feels like more than a harsh evaluation of an injury-shortened season. It feels like the voting process failed to account for Jackson’s overall talent, résumé and impact on the league.

The Top 100 format reportedly asks participating players to submit their 20 best players, with points awarded based on where each name appears. That system naturally favors players coming off strong seasons while allowing established stars dealing with injuries or temporary declines to fall farther than expected.

Baltimore fans can acknowledge that 2025 was not his best season while also recognizing the obvious: There are not 68 NFL players more talented or more important to their team than Lamar Jackson.