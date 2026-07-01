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Lil Durk Wants To Separate New RICO Charges Before Trial

Lil Durk’s lawyers are pushing back against new RICO charges ahead of his trial next month.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s lawyers are pushing back against new RICO charges ahead of his trial next month.

In a new court filing, attorneys for the Chicago rapper is demanding for the newly filed charges to be separated from his August 20 trial or for the trial to be dismissed altogether.

His legal team claims in the filing that the feds introduced the new allegations at the last minute, forcing the defense to investigate the claims in the midst of preparing for trial.

Instead of asking for yet another delay, Durk’s attorneys are looking to spin the new charges into its own separate trial. If the court declines, then the defense will ask for the entire indictment to be dismissed.

The original case is tied to the August 2022 shooting that killed Lul Pab, the cousin of rapper and Durk’s op Quando Rondo. According to the filing, prosecutors spent almost two years building their case around that incident before introducing the accusation that Durk was involved in a multi-state criminal enterprise.

That accusation led to new charges, including racketeering murder and conspiracy to stalk.

The All My Life rapper has been locked up since October 2024, and he has consistently objected to previous delays in his case. The filing states that the timing raises constitutional concerns, as Durk’s legal team has about a month and a half to review roughly a terabyte of additional discovery and investigate new allegations across states.

A federal judge is scheduled to rule on the motion on July 27.

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Lil Durk Wants To Separate New RICO Charges Before Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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